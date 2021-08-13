VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYNE. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

