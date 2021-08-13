W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

