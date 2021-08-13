Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 203,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,442. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

