Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

