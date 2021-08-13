Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

