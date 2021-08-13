Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

