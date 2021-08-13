Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. The stock had a trading volume of 237,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $418.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

