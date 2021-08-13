Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.56 ($74.78).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €58.33 ($68.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.70. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.