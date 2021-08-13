Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

