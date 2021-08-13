Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.09

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.09 and last traded at $150.45, with a volume of 10358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.08.
WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
