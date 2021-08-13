Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.09

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.09 and last traded at $150.45, with a volume of 10358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.08.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

