Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells $1,593,720.00 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.12. 2,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.94. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $401.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

