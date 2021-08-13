Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.500-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Waters also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.24. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,002. Waters has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $401.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

