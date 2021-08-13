Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WTS opened at $164.18 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

