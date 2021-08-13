WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.10. 112,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $133.61 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.