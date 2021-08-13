WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.52. 295,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

