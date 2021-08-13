WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 22,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

