WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,728.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

