Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $77.57. 116,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

