Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

STZ traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

