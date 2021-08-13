Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,304 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 510,580 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,308 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,222. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

