Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in General Mills by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 130,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

