Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 837,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,116,000 after buying an additional 51,686 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,062,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 95,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

