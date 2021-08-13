Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

