Webflix Token (WFX) Trading Up 94.2% This Week

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $71,749.44 and $423.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded up 94.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

