Wedbush Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

PRPL stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,733.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

