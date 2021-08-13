Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,766.33. 28,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,612.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

