Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,555 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 453,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

