Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.52. 71,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.