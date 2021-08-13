Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $12.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,490.94. 43,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

