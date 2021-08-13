Wedbush Weighs in on Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMPL. Cowen assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

