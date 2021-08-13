Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dropbox (DBX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.23 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $59,989,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

