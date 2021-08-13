Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8,447.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

