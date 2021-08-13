Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,406 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $142.84. 16,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

