Welch Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.65. The company had a trading volume of 685,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

