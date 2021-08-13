Welch Group LLC Buys 3,599 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $175.70. 59,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $175.29. The company has a market cap of $462.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.