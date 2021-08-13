Welch Group LLC Buys 843 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

