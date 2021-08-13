Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.81. 16,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.24. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

