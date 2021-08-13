Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 27,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,033. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

