Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

BLND stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

