Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of STVN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

