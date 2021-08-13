Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. 15,829,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

