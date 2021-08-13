Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.45 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HOWL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,712. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

