Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE WY opened at $35.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.