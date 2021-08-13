William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

