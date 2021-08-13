Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06. Winland has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.00.
About Winland
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.