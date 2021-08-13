WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.41

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 10278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,335.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $8,444,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

