Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $5.63 on Friday, reaching $204.31. 16,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,217. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

