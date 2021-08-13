Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $209.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.68. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

