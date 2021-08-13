Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

