Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $759.34 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $759.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $400.18 or 0.00861456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00139788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.43 or 1.00137153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.36 or 0.07022826 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,310,791 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

